Gloria Eugenia Smith Walker, age 80, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of the late Franklin Roosevelt Walker, Sr., departed this life Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022 at her home.

Gloria was born May 3, 1942 in Eads, the daughter of the late Robert Forrest Smith and Lena Estelle Seward Smith. She was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church and loved her puggle, Brody and her donkey, Dominique. Gloria enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and animals, especially dogs, cats and donkeys.

Mrs. Walker is survived by three sons, William Walker (Suzanne) of Eads, TN, George Walker (Nellie) of Eads, TN and Franklin Walker II of Eads, TN; her sister, Hester Talley (John); her brother, Steve Smith; and three grandchildren, Jeffery Lavann Walker (Faith) of Oakland, TN, Bradley Forrest Walker of Piperton, TN and Jonathan Evan Myers of Eads, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband who died February 21, 2016, Franklin Roosevelt Walker, Sr.; her parents, Robert and Lena Smith; and her brother, Bobbie Dean Smith.

A visitation for Mrs. Walker will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Graveside Services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fayette County Memorial Park on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Marshal Walker, John Talley, Frankie Walker, Jonathan Myers, Jeffrey Walker, William Walker and Steve Smith.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

