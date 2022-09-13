Linda Lee, age 67 of Paris, TN passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her

residence.

Linda Lee was born August 15, 1955 in Trezevant, TN to the late Robbye Simmons

Paschall.

She is survived by daughter, Kelli (Bradley) Ladymon of Jackson, TN;

son, Jason (Mindy) Lowery of Paris, TN; sister, Julie Simmons of Paris, TN; two

brothers: Mike Paschall and Scott Paschall, both of Buchanan, TN; five

grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be scheduled at a later date.