Mary Pauline Thomas McCaskill, age 89, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Robert Morris McCaskill, departed this life Monday morning, September 12, 2022 at her home.

Pauline was born January 15, 1933 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Mallie Marvin Thomas and Velma Eloise Morrow Thomas. She was employed as a manager at Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) for many years before her retirement 28 years ago. She was married July 14, 1951 to Robert Morris McCaskill who preceded her in death on May 20, 2002. She loved special times with her family and enjoyed crocheting, arts, crafts and coloring.

Mrs. McCaskill is survived by her daughter, Debbie McCaskill Nixon (Nick); two sons, Thomas E. McCaskill (Linda) and Robert Michael McCaskill; six grandchildren, Sara, Holly, Brad, Amanda, Drew and Grant; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Franklin Thomas and James Mallie Thomas.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McCaskill will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Grant Nixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near Somerville. A visitation for Mrs. McCaskill will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

