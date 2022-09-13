Mild & Pleasant Weather Sticking Around this Week!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 13th:

We dropped down to 53° this morning in Jackson and tonight we will again fall down into the mid 50s. Sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected to continue for the next few days. The humidity and temperature will climb as we head into the weekend, but the rain should stay away. We will take a more detailed look into your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds are expected to hang around tonight across West Tennessee. Lows will fall down to the mid 50s. It will be a bit chilly overnight but overall, the weather will be quite enjoyable.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies will dominate the weather across West Tennessee to start the week. Rain chances are 0% and we will only see a few clouds. Highs will reach the mid 80s for Wednesday and lows will dip down to the mid to upper 50s. It will feel a bit fall like with the low humidity but we all should be able to see a few dollars by leaving the AC off at times. The winds will switch back to the northeast on Wednesday. Highs pressure will control our weather and sit to the north of us for the next few days.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

We could see a few more clouds as we wrap up the work week with the winds changing back to the southeast by late Thursday into the day on Friday. This will increase the temperature a few degrees but could also lead to a slight increase in the humidity as well. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° as we wrap up the work week and lows will down to the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are currently not expected at any time during the work week. High pressure will track to the east of us but should still keep very nice weather around to wrap up the week. Friday night football weather looks to be splendid across the entire viewing area.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will come out of the south this weekend and that could continue to add to the high temperature some and also increase the humidity. We are expecting a pretty warm and humid weekend for the middle of September across West Tennessee. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend and lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will hang around in general and rain free weather is expected to continue through the weekend across most of the Mid-South. If you are looking for a dry week to get any outdoor projects done, this is likely to be the best week we have had in months and might end up being the best week left in 2022 do to so.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August was a cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

