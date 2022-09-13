Mugshots : Madison County : 09/12/22 – 09/13/22 September 13, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Wayne, Marie Wayne, Marie: Failure to appear Clayton, Jenica Clayton, Jenica: Violation of community corrections Comer, Johnny Comer, Johnny: Failure to appear Hughes, Decorien Hughes, Decorien: Resisting stop/arrest Mccomas, James Mccomas, James: Identity theft, forgery, failure to appear Pittman, Eric Pittman, Eric: Driving on revoked/suspended license Pittman, Harry Pittman, Harry: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez, Ivan: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to maintain lane Smith, Michael Smith, Michael: Violation of probation Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Cameron: Criminal trespass Vaughn, Whitney Vaughn, Whitney: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin