NASCAR driver to sport Blue Oval City logo for weekend race

JACKSON, Tenn. — A NASCAR driver hits the track with an exciting new sponsor this weekend.

NASCAR Driver Aric Almirola teams up with new sponsor Blue Oval City for his upcoming race this Saturday at the Bristol track here in Tennessee.

Blue Oval City is an all-new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing campus located in West Tennessee.

They say they’re excited to sport their logo on the #10 car this weekend.

Almirola aims for a great performance to help put his new sponsor on the map and spread the word about electric vehicles.

“I’m excited, if history has anything to say, Bristol has been a really good race track for me throughout my career,” Almirola said. “Hopefully, we can do it right and we can get Blue Oval City all the press they need by going to victory lane.”

Anyone can watch the race this weekend by going to the track located at 151 Speedway Boulevard in Bristol.

The race starts at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

