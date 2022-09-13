Officials talk details on new affordable homes coming to east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plans for new homes have started in east Jackson.

The groundbreaking for Legacy Estates took place on Monday. City Councilman Johnny Dodd shares what’s next.

“Right now we are [about to] start the work, right now, I think we are ready to start the work now, still gotta go through the process,” Councilman Dodd said. “But the hard work has been done. The easy work now is finding people to come in and either looking for a home, contact Ms. Sandra Carter with Century 21 and lets get the ball rolling.”

Vice President of Build Comm Incorporated, Carl Brabson, shares how many homes as well as the purpose behind the build.

“36 houses, and affordable houses, that will come here to try to help build the community,” Brabson said. “And affordable houses for people that actually need it. And with a program they are able to hold on to their homes instead of lose it.”

Sandra Carter, broker at Century 21 Action Realty, shares how residents are able to get head start.

“When they call to ask about affordable housing, we do ask them to come in,” Carter said. “We ask them to come in to get pre-approved, to answer any questions that they have about the development. And to make sure they are aware of what’s going on and to educate them. So educating them on purchasing a home, working with them. Whether it’s buying a home now, or buying a home six months or 12 months from now.”

The project, on Phillips Street, is expected to be complete over the next 15 to 16 months.

Residents are able to contact Century 21 in Jackson on how to potentially get a new home through this project. Click here for more information.

