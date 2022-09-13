Salvation Army to host car show in Jackson, raise funds for building repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army in Jackson is beginning the “Raise the Roof” campaign, which will allow the building’s roof to be repaired due to some major leaks.

Lieutenant Mark Cancia says an upcoming car show, “Cruising For a Cause,” will help to fund the campaign, and provide a safe environment to conduct the numerous efforts they supply in our community.

“To be able to host a car show on our property, to be able to show the need, for the funds, to be able to repair the roof,” Cancia said. “Just seemed like it was the perfect combination. And so while this is the first, it won’t be the last of the car shows that we get to be a part of.”

To get involved, you can cruise in with your vehicle, donate directly or online.

The car show will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, located at 125 Allen Avenue in Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.