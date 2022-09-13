The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week.

The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up.

“If you come to the fair now, you will see there is a slight change on how we cook our chicken,” said pitboss Harold Cothran. “We are going to a rotisserie so we can get more flavor and more juiciness into our chicken.”

Cothran says the Chicken Shack is celebrating its’ 60th year at the fair, and says they cook chicken by the hundreds.

“It depends, usually around 4,200 chicken, hams throughout the week. Takes about three hours to cook,” said Cothran.

The shack is a fundraiser to help pay for 4-H students’ trips that help work the events.

“They can go on to these trips that we have in the fall,” Cothran said. “The 4-H Roundup. They also can use the money for summer camps and other situations they use for outdoor meat cookery. Something they can use the money for.”

But Cothran says it’s not just about the fundraiser for the students.

“Good work ethic, what it takes to make money. Some of them are in the food business because of this for 4-H. It makes good leaders because they have to work as a team out here,” Cothran said.

For those who want to take a bite out of the Chicken Shack, they have a few options.

“Register online and get it delivered, pickup, to-go orders, or you can come and eat here at the fairgrounds,” Cothran said.

