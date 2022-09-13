TN Environmental Council announces communities state-wide to host recycling events

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–The Tennessee Environmental Council – a non-profit organization – has announced 10 selected communities across the state that will host recycling roundup events in the coming year.

The communities in West Tennessee are: Camden, Hornbeak, Jackson, Memphis and Ripley.

These drive-through events will make it convenient for residents to recycle or dispose of household items such as electronics, tires, certain appliances, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, and more, in the hopes of reducing illegal dumping and litter across Tennessee, while reducing reliance on landfills.

This program is made possible by an Environmental Justice Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to the TEC earlier this year.