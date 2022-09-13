Vols Baseball team to face Memphis Tigers in Jackson this November

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys announce a special event coming to the Ballpark in November.

The University of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball team will host the University of Memphis Tigers in their last game of the 2022 Fall Season.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon along with presenting partner Yukon Outfitters.

“We are honored and privileged to be able to bring this momentous event to Jackson. This is truly a unique opportunity to see, in person, two of the premier college baseball programs in the country go head-to-head at our beautiful stadium. Yes, right here in Jackson!” said Dennis Bastien, Rockabillys President and CEO. “The great folks at Yukon Outfitters are partnering with us to bring this game to all the fans of the Vols and the Tigers throughout the state and beyond.”

The game will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 6.

Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. on September 27. They can be purchased on the Rockabillys website or in-person at the stadium.

