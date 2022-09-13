West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn.– The West Tennessee State Fair is back until September 18th, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun.
“We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach Mceween
The fair has a number of exhibits, rides, food and other activities that attendees can enjoy.
The first night of the fair kicked off with a ‘pay one price’ admission.
For the rest of the week there will be pageants, a singing contest, wrestling shows and more.
“We love coming to see all of the exhibits and my kids always enter a bunch of arts and crafts and so we just love coming to see who won and what other people are making. We rode a couple of roller coasters already, we’re kind of slowing down at the moment,” says Laura Wilson.
Admission to the fair is 5 dollars. During the weekdays, gates will open at 5 pm and on the weekends gates open as early as 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.