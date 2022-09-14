Crime Stoppers 09-14-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two (2) individuals who entered through the rear door of Maggie Moo’s, and stole a small safe and other items. Without your help, they will continue to run free.

If you have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Jackson.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. For more information about our organization, visit our website and follow us on Facebook.

Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.

