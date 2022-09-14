Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun

WBBJ Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues.

Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 94411 Pm
This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food.
The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue.
Wednesday’s big events were the Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant and the Miss Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant.

Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 94517 Pm

It was also round one of the West TN Top Voice finals.
The fair is here until September 18th. More events will take place throughout the week.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts