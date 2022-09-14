Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues.



This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food.

The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue.

Wednesday’s big events were the Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant and the Miss Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant.

It was also round one of the West TN Top Voice finals.

The fair is here until September 18th. More events will take place throughout the week.