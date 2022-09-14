High schoolers experience impaired driving simulator at Chester Co. High

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Driving under the influence is taken to a new level for students in Chester County.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour paid a visit to Chester County High School students Wednesday.

Students were placed into a high tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows them to experience driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or distracted with technology.

Team manager Shaquille Hill says the simulator throws real life scenarios at the driver, including cars running red lights, construction zones, and getting cut off.

Hill says their hope is that by experiencing the difficulty in the simulation, it might save their life.

“First they are always nervous, and say I’m not getting in there,” Hill said. “It is nice for them to experience here, instead of the real world, peripheral vision loss, swerving and things like that, split second decisions can change anybody’s life.”

