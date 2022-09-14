Nice Weather Through the Weekend, Shower Chance Next Week?

The weather will continue to be perfect for any outdoor activities this evening, on Thursday and Friday, including West Tennessee Friday Night Football Games. It will going to be a little bit more humid this weekend and highs could reach the low 90s. There is a chance for some of us to see a shower next Monday and highs could reach the mid 90s as well next week. There is also a new tropical depression that we are keeping an eye on as well, and we will have all the latest details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances are 0% and we will only see a few clouds tonight. Wednesday night lows will dip down to the mid to upper 50s. It will feel a bit fall like with the low humidity but we all should be able to see a few dollars by leaving the AC off at times. The winds will switch back to the east overnight, expect a really nice night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

We could see a few more clouds as we wrap up the work week with the winds changing back to the southeast by late Thursday into the day on Friday. This will increase the temperature a few degrees but could also lead to a slight increase in the humidity as well. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° as we wrap up the work week and lows will down to the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are currently not expected at any time during the work week. High pressure will track to the east of us but should still keep very nice weather around to wrap up the week. Friday night football weather looks to be splendid across the entire viewing area.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will come out of the south this weekend and that could continue to add to the high temperature some and also increase the humidity. We are expecting a pretty warm and humid weekend for the middle of September across West Tennessee. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend and lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will hang around in general and rain free weather is expected to continue through the weekend across most of the Mid-South. If you are looking for a dry week to get any outdoor projects done, this is likely to be the best week we have had in months and might end up being the best week left in 2022 do to so.

NEXT WEEK:

There is a cold front drifting in from the north early next week that will stall out and settle just to the north of West Tennessee. Depending on how far south the front makes it, a few showers may try to drift into northern sections of our viewing area on Monday. Showers are still not expected in Jackson or south of the Hub City, but we will be keeping a close eye on things. Chances for rain on Monday sit around 20% north of Madison County. The heat is also expected to be in full force early next week with highs likely to reach the mid 90s for some of us early and in the middle of next week. Partly cloudy skies will move in for some of us on Monday, but mostly sunny weather should return for the middle of the week. The winds will start out of the southwest early in the week but will shift back to the northwest sometime during the middle and back half of the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Tropical Depression 7 is expected to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend into early next week. The system will most likely to stay to the east of Florida and not move into the Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to keep an eye on forecast guidance models as the system moves into the Caribbean over the next few days.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over on September 22nd and last into the beginning of fall. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

