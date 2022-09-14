Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend.

The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16.

The festival honors the ancient people who built the mounds complex, as well as celebrates Tennessee State Archaeology. Guests can expect Native American vendors, musicians and dancers, and traditional foods. Demonstrations will also be performed throughout the event, including flint knapping, pottery making, pre-historic tolls and weapons, and more.

For more information or to sign up for School Day, call (731) 988-5614.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.