Robin Shobe, age 53 of Paris, TN passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. A private family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Robin Shobe was born November 10, 1968, in Henry County, TN to Jerry (Martha) Shobe and the late Pat Schell Shobe. On November 30, 2013, she married Don Brewer and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2020.

Robin was a member of East Wood Church of Christ where she was Church Custodian. She was a wonderful caregiver, and a beautiful soul, and would always greet you with a smile.

In addition to her father, Robin is also survived by three sisters: Terri (Ken) Donahue of Paris, TN, Julie (Bob) Leach of Paris, TN, and Laura (Jeff) Dillard of Smyrna, TN; three nieces: Rachel (Harrison) Hudson, Rose Leach, and Julianna (Colin) Smith; and eight great-nieces & nephews.

Memorials may be made in honor of Robin to the following organizations:

March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126 –

East Wood Church of Christ, 800 East Wood Street, Paris, TN 38242 –

Phases to Freedom, 411 East Wood Street, Paris, TN 38242.