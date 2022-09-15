Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting.

Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners.

There were questions and concerns on a few items like reimbursements for out of town travel, committee appointments and duties, and more.

“New commissioners they come in have to go to c-task training prior to being seated and they all have done that they have learned a great deal, but there are some things you just need to come back home to be able to learn just to know what those committees do,” says commissioner, Jeff Wall.