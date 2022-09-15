Funeral service for Ernestine Thompson, age 87, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pentecostal House of Prayer in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Northbrooke Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.