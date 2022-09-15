Fall health checklist: Staying healthy amid cold and flu season

JACKSON, Tenn. — With cold and flu season approaching in the fall, tips on vaccines can help you stay healthy.

President of the College of American Pathologists, Dr. Emily Volk, shares on some vaccines that will be available to help against sickness.

“You should definitely think about getting that COVID booster with your flu shot to keep you well this fall,” Dr. Volk said. “And if you haven’t been vaccinated for polio, or your children haven’t been vaccinated, definitely go out and get that vaccine.”

Dr. Volk also stated that the FDA recommends taking three COVID tests instead of the proposed two if you’re testing at home.

Click here for more information on vaccines from the FDA.

