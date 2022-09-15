Jackson International Food & Art Festival to return this October

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and several other community partners announced the activities surrounding the 8th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival.

A press conference held at City Hall in downtown Jackson teased what’s to come at the family friendly event.

Organizers believe this could be the largest year for the event, with more than 25 food vendors, nearly 10 food trucks, and several registered arts and crafts stations.

Leaders with the annual event say Jackson is a place where cultures are appreciated and celebrated.

“There will be food trucks, cultural vendors, artisans, and nonprofits that will be providing information to all of our attendees. And everyone will have the opportunity to savor authentic food and learn the arts, listen to music, and learn more from the different groups we have in the city, as well as services we have here in Jackson,” said Jackson International Food and Art Festival Co-Chair Sandra Dee.

The anticipated event will be held downtown on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say attendees can also expect a bigger stage and special performances.

Admission is free and open to the public, and community volunteers may register online for the event.

