Funeral service for Juliet Long Cole, age 61, will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Cole died Monday, September 12, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Cole will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.