Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus.

Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards.

Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares on the meaning behind the awards.

“The Legacy Awards are three points of life, and those points are transformation, liberation, and celebration,” Rainbow said. “That’s the mission statement for our students here at Lane College. They come here, their lives are transformed, their minds are liberated, and then we celebrate in our God fearing community.”

Among the reasons to celebrate, Lane is honoring the famous gospel singer Dr. Bobby Jones. He too will be awarded, in another capacity.

“Today, Mayor Scott Conger, who is also a graduate of Lane College, has proclaimed this day ‘Dr. Bobby Jones Day’ here in Jackson, Tennessee,” Rainbow said. “So we are very excited to be celebrating him here at Lane College.”

Dr. Jones shares wisdom from his experience of success.

“I always tell them, ‘If you are trying to become whatever it is that you want to be, you need to study your craft. Understand what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, and how you should do it. Be mindful and study all the time, cause new things come about,'” Dr. Jones said.

Lane College will hold the celebrations and concert Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. on campus.

