Local school system recognizes students’ talents

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission.

“We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.

The meeting continued with two amendments. One being the architectural agreement and the other, the construction management agreement with the Pope project.

Officials say with the Pope project, there was language that needed to be corrected.

“With the project being a K through 8, we actually changed it to a Pre-K through 8. So all the names had to be changed and also, the dollars that the county commission funded the project with had to be the same in both documents,” says Johnson.

The board held four elections Thursday night for chair, vice chair, parliamentarian and legislative liaison.

Some of the new board members explain what motivated them to join the board.

“This is what I want to do and after spending seven years on the county commission, I’ve had an idea and I’ve been involved. I’ve been to work sessions, I’ve been to school board meetings but to be on this side of it now is exciting,” says District 4 board member, Jason Compton.

New board members say they are eager to continue the work that’s been done.

“If we pour into our teachers then our teachers are going to pour into our kids and bottom line every decision that we make, any decision that I make on this board, is it benefiting our kids? And if it’s not, then it’s not a decision worth making,” Compton says.

The school system will continue to support and celebrate their students as the school year continues.