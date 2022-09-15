Services for Mrs. Tracey White, age 51 of Verona, Mississippi and formerly of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the London Branch Baptist Church in Haywood County, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Sunday, from 1:00 P.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. White, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Tracey-White-4/

The family requested that you wear Black, in remembrance of Mrs. White.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411