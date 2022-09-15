Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Russell Grove Baptist Church in Somerville. Interment will be in Russell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Somerville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Russell Grove Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472