Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles

WBBJ Staff,
Giles Dorothy 02Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Russell Grove Baptist Church in Somerville.  Interment will be in Russell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Somerville.  There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Russell Grove Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472

