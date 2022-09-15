Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn.–A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening.

As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursda evening.

A leader in gospel music, Jones was born in Paris, Tennessee, and his brother is an alumnus of Lane College.

Dr. Jones received his doctorate degree from Vanderbilt in education.

“It is a great honor..Many of us watched his show growing up. Getting ready for Sunday morning service. And so to meet him in person, to have an opportunity to hear his stories, share his journey,” said James Henning, Professor of Music at Lane College.

During Thursday night’s event, Dr. Jones was also recognized for his music, education, and cultural contributions.