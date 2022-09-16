Fantastic this Weekend, Record Highs Possible Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for September 16th:

The weather is shaping up to be amazing for Friday Night Football again across all of West Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for kick off and upper 60s by the end of the games. Leave the umbrellas and jackets at home and you will not be need them either this weekend. The heat will return in full force next week and some potential record highs temperatures will be moving in. Catch the latest details on the heat and the latest track for Tropical Storm Fiona coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances are 0% and we will only see a few clouds tonight. Friday night lows will dip down to the low 60s. It will feel a bit fall like with the low humidity but we all should be able to see a few dollars by leaving the AC off at times. The winds will switch back to the southeast overnight, expect a really nice night.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will come out of the south this weekend and that could continue to add to the high temperature some and also increase the humidity. We are expecting a pretty warm and humid weekend for the middle of September across West Tennessee. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s or low 90s this weekend and lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will hang around in general and rain free weather is expected to continue through the weekend across most of the Mid-South. If you are looking for a dry week to get any outdoor projects done, this is likely to be the best week we have had in months and might end up being the best week left in 2022 do to so.

NEXT WEEK:

There is a cold front drifting in from the north early next week that will stall out and settle just to the north of West Tennessee. Depending on how far south the front makes it, a few showers may try to drift across the Ohion River Valley, but showers are still not expected for West Tennessee, but we will be keeping a close eye on things. The heat is also expected to be in full force early next week with highs likely to reach the mid 90s for some of us early and in the middle of next week and some upper 90s cannot be ruled out. A few more clouds will move in for some of us on Monday, but mostly sunny weather should return for the middle of the week. The winds will start out of the southwest early in the week but will shift back to the northwest sometime during the back half of the week when the next cold front passes by. The first day of fall is on Thursday and that could be when the next cold front decides to move through the region.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend into early next week. With winds up to 50 MPH now, it looks like Tropical Storm Fiona is going to continue to be labeled as a Tropical Storm. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 10pm. It could straighten to a weak hurricane, but still could go either way early next week. The storm appears to tracking to the east of Florida next week, but it is something we need to keep a close eye on over the weekend as the storm moves through the Caribbean Islands.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over on September 22nd and last into the beginning of fall. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

