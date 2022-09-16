Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family.

The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones.

The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy jogging outdoors.

Attendees finished the tribute with a walk around City Hall.

“We just want to bring awareness that they still can jog anytime day or night and be free to do it and not be bound by the criminal activity that is going on in other cities,” said Pastor Clarence Currie.

Currie says they want to continue bringing the community together with the power of prayer.

