Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning.

Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County.

Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service by encouraging others to give their thanks.

“Thank a veteran today,” Mayor Massey said. “Thank a veteran for the freedoms we have, thank a veteran for the safety that we feel, and we all have problems in America and in our country, but for all the good that we have, thank a veteran.”

Mayor Massey also reminds veterans to look out for the benefits with their local VA that can help them in a variety of ways.

This day will continue to be recognized on every third Friday of September.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.