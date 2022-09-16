Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22

Robinson, David Robinson, David: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Burgess, Ashley Burgess, Ashley: Violation of community corrections

Cochran, Carrie Cochran, Carrie: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Currie, Anthony Currie, Anthony: Vandalism

Edwards, Alfred Edwards, Alfred: Violation of probation



Lewis, Shamika Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation

Massengill, Beverly Massengill, Beverly: Failure to appear

Morisch, Cameron Morisch, Cameron: Simple domestic assault

Newsome, Kameha Newsome, Kameha: Failure to appear

Perry, Dandre Perry, Dandre: Failure to appear



Rich, James Rich, James: Public intoxication

Rodgers, Mark Rodgers, Mark: Driving under the influence

Sinclair, Nicholas Sinclair, Nicholas: Failure to appear

Williamson, Markevious Williamson, Markevious: Simple domestic assault

Yearwood, Christina Yearwood, Christina: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.