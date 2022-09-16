West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see.

“Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.

Before wrestling on Friday, there was a commercial ewe and market lamb show. Saturday, the events continue with more pageants.

“The pageants here have been very well attended,” Peery said. “In fact, the best I’ve ever seen here at the West Tennessee State Fair. JC Coughlin has worked really hard, and a lot of the attendants here have had a good time, the girls are beautiful and the families have had a lot of fun.”

Along with pageants, West Tennessee Top Voice finals, Birds of Prey show and other animal shows will be taking place this weekend as well.

“The competition for the voice of West Tennessee has been well attended, we’re down to ten tomorrow night at five p.m. we’ll have the winner, and the winner of the voice for West Tennessee will get $1,000,” said Peery.

On Sunday, doors open at 11 a.m. with free admission for those who attend the Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church service held at the fairgrounds.

“If you come to the church service at 11 o’clock, you’ll get a ticket, and you’ll get in the fair free just for coming to church, and it’ll be a special needs hour from 12 to 1 o’clock,” Peery said.

If you don’t plan on attending the service on Sunday, admission is $5 dollars and wristbands are $20. Wristbands are $25 on Saturday.

Sunday is also Senior Day. Unique rides are available from noon to 1:00 in the afternoon at no cost after the church service.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

