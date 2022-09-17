Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations

JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers.

North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday.

Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is our first ever 5-k event, North Parkway middle school. It is a fundraiser, all proceeds go to our school, so that we can do some fun things, throughout the year for teachers and for the students.”

The 5-k was a total of 3 laps starting at the school, through areas of Muse Park, and ending back at the school.

Participants were able to walk or run.

At the finish line, they were splashed with paint in the colors of their school if they were students, or the rainbow for adults.