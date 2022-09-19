A.J. Massey attends first County Commission meeting as Mayor

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its monthly meeting Monday.

The meeting was held at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Eduction Center.

On the agenda was the consideration of budget plans in multiple areas within the community, financial management, and nominations for new positions to be held.

Newly-elected Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey spoke about what he plans to bring to the group in the future.

“Well one of my big motivations and big targets I’m trying to hit is to bring some cohesion to the county,” Massey said. “We have lots of different services and departments within the county leadership, and I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page, we all know why we’re here. We want to identify a mission.”

The next County Commission meeting will be held October 17 at 6 p.m.

