Discovery Park to host First Amendment Festival in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — This weekend, Discovery Park of America will be hosting their first ever First Amendment Festival in Union City.

There will be various activities for all ages, including a performance by Country legends the Gaitlin Brothers, and Fox News Anchor Bret Baier will be a guest speaker at the event.

Some of the activities include First Amendment themed games, trivia, crafts, and conversation.

Admission to the park on the day of the festival is free with registration.

“Everybody remembers the Fourth of July, but not everybody remembers that September 25th every year is First Amendment Day,” said Patty Rhule, Chief Content Officer and Vice President of Freedom Forum. “We are trying to make that something that Americans should think about, honor and celebrate.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

