First Amendment festival coming to Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A new festival is coming to Union City this weekend.

Union city will be hosting the first ever First Amendment festival.

There will be various activities for all ages including a performance by country legends the Gatlin Brothers, and fox news anchor Bret Baier will be a guest speaker at the event.

Some of the activities include first amendment themed games, trivia, crafts, and conversation.

Admission to the park on the day of the festival is free with registration.

“Everybody remembers the fourth of July, but not everybody remembers that September 25th. Every year is First Amendment day. We are trying to make that something that Americans should

think about, honor, and celebrate,” said Patty Rhule, chief content officer and vice president at freedom forum.

The event will be at the Discovery Park of America on Saturday September 24th from 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening.