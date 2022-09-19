Heat Wave Coming this Week, 2 Cold Fronts on the Way!

Monday Evening Forecast Update for September 19th:

The heat has moved back in today with many of us feeling around 100° at 3pm and even hotter weather will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a chance of tying or setting some records this week. A cold front will move through on Thursday cooling us down, but it looks like a dry front. Another cold front is expected to move through this upcoming weekend and that front will likely bring some rain showers back to West Tennessee. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds are expected again tonight for most of West Tennessee. The humidity has increased some today from the west winds and that will keep overnight temperatures above normal, only falling down to around 70°. We will be dry tonight, but it will be quite warm.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies and hot weather is on the way for Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 90s and it will feel between 100-105° in the afternoon and early evening hours. The winds will be light out of the west and it will be quite humid for this time of the year. Showers and not in the forecast and overnight lows will fall down to the low 70s for the first time in a few weeks.

WEDNESDAY:

We could be close to setting a high temperature record on Wednesday for some areas across the region. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and the record in Jackson is 98°. The wind will remain out of the west and the humidity will continue to be a factor. It will feel in the mid 100s at times and skies are expected to be sunny most of the day. Wednesday night lows will again be high and drop into the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Fall officially starts on Thursday, and temperatures will begin to cool down some. A few more clouds may move in on Thursday as a dry cold front is expected to move through in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s depending on the timing of the front. The winds will change from the west to the north as the day goes on behind the front. The front will not be bringing any rain showers but a drier and less humid as mass will move in. This will allow Thursday night lows to fall back down in the mid 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

A cooler and mild day looks to be heading our way on Friday. Highs will only reach the low 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. The winds will come out of the northeast on Friday and sunny skies will again dominate over the region. Friday night football games look really good with temperatures being in the 70s for kick off and 60s by the end of the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Another cold front will move through over the weekend and this time, we might see some rain showers or weak storms accompanying the front as is slides through West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will reach back up to around 90° before the front passes by sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. Chances for rain will get started late Saturday and hang around most of the day on Sunday. We are keeping a close eye on the situation for any potential severe weather that may try to develop depending on the timing of the front. Highs on Sunday will drop back down into the low to mid 80s. Saturday night lows will fall into the upper 60s and Sunday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies will move in during the day on Sunday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Fiona is expected to move to the north away from Caribbean this week. With winds up to 100 MPH now, Fiona has become a category 2 hurricane. The storm could strengthen to a category three or possibly a category 4 storm this week as it moves back out into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is NOT expected to impact the USA. There is another cluster or storms we are watching that could become the next hurricane and drift into the Gulf of Mexico next week. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 10pm.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over on September 22nd and last into the beginning of fall. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been somewhat quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

