MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Earnest Eison Jr. of Halls

HALLS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Earnest Eison, Jr. on behalf of the Halls Police Department.

According to the TBI, Eison was last seen in the Dyersburg area on September 1, and could currently be in the Jackson area.

He is known to have a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely on his own.

Eison is about 5’4″ tall weighing approximately 210 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Halls Police Department at (731) 836-1016 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

