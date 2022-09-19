Old Hickory Rotary Club honors late Shirley Jones with donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club met Monday to honor a long-time member.

Shirley Jones was a dedicated member of the Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club and an employee of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

She’s most notably known for her involvement in the “End Polio Now” campaign, which helped immunize more than four million children annually.

“A remembrance of the service that she gave to our club here in the Jackson community, but also she was an Assistant Governor for our district that comprises of 58 rotary clubs throughout West and Middle Tennessee,” said Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club member Glen Vanderford.

In her honor, the Old Hickory Rotary Club gave donations to the “End Polio Now” campaign.

