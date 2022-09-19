Starlight Symphony returns to Jackson this Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for their 44th Annual showing of The Starlight Symphony this Saturday.

“This weekend is a huge event for people that are local to Jackson. And if you’re not local, it’s definitely something you want to put on your calendar,” said Elizabeth Stokes, Director of Marketing and Development for the Jackson Symphony. “This Saturday night is the Starlight Symphony.”

Stokes says this is one of the biggest events for the Jackson Symphony for the entire year, and its completely free. They recommend bringing all of your friends and family and enjoying some music.

“This is our biggest event of the year out on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church,” said Artistic Director and Conductor Peter Shannon. “We look forward to welcoming everybody, it’s a very family-oriented event, a lot of great music.”

They have musical pieces for everyone to enjoy, from classic to pop to Americana, and even more.

“We have a great tribute to our military, we have the 1812 Overture with live canons at the end,” Shannon said. “A lot of music for the films, some classical music, some Americana, so there’s something in there for everybody.”

The 1812 Overture cannons at the end make the event memorable in itself, with the shots written into the score.

“The 1812 Overture, and at the end of that the canons are fired kind of as a victory salute,” said Shannon. “It’s extremely loud but it is… I would say it’s a blast, but it literally is a blast.”

The free concert will be located at the First Presbyterian Church’s lawn at 7 p.m. on Saturday, located at 1573 North Highland Avenue in Jackson. They hope the entire community enjoys the free event.

“The thing about the Starlight Symphony, and the thing that’s most unique, is that this is a free community concert,” said Stokes. “We really consider that the Jackson Symphony’s gift to the community.”

