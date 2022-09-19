Stephen E. Allen, Sr., age 66, of Whiteville, TN, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Alan McCall and Bro. Adrian Knipper officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Community Church Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Stephen was born September 27, 1955 in Hopkinsville, KY. He worked for almost 30 years for Lasco Fittings and was a Production Supervisor. He loved his family and taking care of them, playing with his grandkids, travelling, talking to people, riding motorcycles and Mt. Pleasant Community Church.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Goodman Allen, his son; Lil Steve Allen and his wife Theresa, his daughter; Kim Allen, his father; Tim Allen Sr., his grandchildren; Trey (Ashley), Blake (Gabby), Zach, Alyssa, Macie, and Bentley, his great-grandchildren; Bryson, Aiden, and Titan, his brothers; Ronnie Allen, Tim Allen Jr., and Monroe Allen (Kristin). He was preceded in death by his mother and step father; Mary Ann and Larry Pendergrast, his step mother; Maye Allen, a brother; Richard Allen, and a great-grandchild; Ada Allen.

Serving as pallbearers are Ken Benard, Peewee Phillips, Troy Phillips, Terry Goodman, Ed Dowdy, and Keith Goodman. Honorary pallbearers are Colton Allen and Keith Cabanaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.