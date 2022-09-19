USJ to hold production of ‘Little Women’ in Jackson this weekend

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is bringing a classic story to stage this weekend.

Courtesy: USJ Arts Guild

The USJ Theatre Department will hold their production of “Little Women” Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.

Written by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” is a coming-of-age tale that follows the lives of four sisters in 1860s Massachusetts.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s show being held at 2 p.m. Performances will held in the Blankenship Theater at USJ.

Click here for ticket information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.

Categories: Local News, Madison County, News

Related Posts