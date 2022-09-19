USJ to hold production of ‘Little Women’ in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is bringing a classic story to stage this weekend.

The USJ Theatre Department will hold their production of “Little Women” Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.

Written by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” is a coming-of-age tale that follows the lives of four sisters in 1860s Massachusetts.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s show being held at 2 p.m. Performances will held in the Blankenship Theater at USJ.

Click here for ticket information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.