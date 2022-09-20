2022 Toy of the Year to be named at Dallas event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2022 Toy of the Year Award Banquet will be held Tuesday night in Dallas.

Toys are nominated by meeting a variety of criteria such as innovation, playability, and creativity.

The judging panel consists of around 20 different professionals in the toy industry.

One such judge is Elizabeth Werner, who showed her excitement to attend the banquet.

She also showed off some of this year’s nominees.

“It’s always exciting to see who wins,” Werner said. “I cannot wait to attend tonight.”

The new 2022 Toy of the Year will be announced after the banquet.

