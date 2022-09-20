44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival coming to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Chester County community is coming together for the love of great food.

The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns to Henderson this week. A few events earlier in the week, including a parade and a luncheon, will lead up to the official kick off of the festival on Friday.

An annual tradition since 1978, the festival features live entertainment, fried treats, children’s activities, vendors, and of course great barbecue.

Special events this year include the Notorious P.I.G. Talent Competition, the Splash, Dash and Roll obstacle course, the Mutt Strut Paw Parade, and more.

The festival is free to the public, and the largest fundraising event of the year for the Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 23 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

All events will be held on Chester County Courthouse lawn in downtown Henderson.

