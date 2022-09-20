Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose.

According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area.

Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had got a hold of their parents’ medication.

It was unknown how much the child actually swallowed.

The child was awake and responsive when authorities arrived, and was transported to a hospital in Jackson for further treatment.

