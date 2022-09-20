Birth Choice prepares for the 2022 Walk For Life

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2022 Walk For Life event is approaching.

The walk is held by Birth Choice, a pro-life non profit pregnancy clinic.

With Roe versus Wade overturned, the organization is preparing to serve more clients than ever before.

This year’s event will consist of a 1.5 mile walk or run, food, a petting zoo and more.

The goal is to raise 90 thousand dollars.

Director of development for Birth Choice, Tiffany Dawson, explains how they plan to raise that money.

“The way it works is that walkers, they ask friends and family to pledge to Birth Choice and they do this during the days and weeks leading up to the walk on October 1st. That allows them to fund raise for Birth Choice.’

The Walk for Life will be held Saturday October 1st at West Jackson Baptist church.

Check-in starts at 9 that morning.