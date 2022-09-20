Celebrating 65 years, Leaders Credit Union holds event at Milan branch

MILAN, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union celebrates 65 years of service.

Leaders is a member-owned financial cooperative and it’s headquartered in Jackson.

As one of the largest and most stable credit unions in West Tennessee, Leaders exists to serve the needs of its members and lead the way on their behalf.

Leaders is an equal housing lender and is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

The credit union celebrated Tuesday with a certificate presentation at the Milan branch.

“Over the past 65 years, we’re really grateful for the 65,000 members that really have helped us to grow and get better at what we do,” said President/CEO Todd Swims.

There was also a giveaway for a 65th Anniversary prize package.

