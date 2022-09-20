Jackson police seek ID in beauty store armed robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the identity of a person responsible for an armed robbery.

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

According to JPD, officers were dispatched to JK Beauty on Hollywood Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Police say a black man entered the store, selected multiple items and proceeded to the register to check out.

The man, who appeared to be wearing a splint on his left arm, told the clerk that he “broke his arm during an altercation with a man who was armed with a handgun.”

According to police, the man then revealed a small dark handgun to the clerk and demanded money from the register.

Jackson police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male believed to be in his 20’s to 30’s, with a scar or cut near the bridge of his nose and what appears to be a large tattoo on the center of his neck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-4500 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477. You can also contact Crime Stoppers through their mobile P3 app.

For more local crime stories, click here.