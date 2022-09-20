Kenneth William “Ken” Klabbatz, age 54, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Sherry Foster Klabbatz, departed this life Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at his home.

Ken was born March 11, 1968 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the son of the late James and Beverly Connely Klabbatz. He graduated from Highland High School in Medina, Ohio in 1986 and was married May 2, 1996 to Sherry Foster Klabbatz. He was employed at Olympus for 29 years where he trained employees on how to use medical scopes. Ken loved staying at home with his wife and just being together along with his husky, Dakota, who was his pride and joy. He enjoyed building models and was a computer whiz.

Mr. Klabbatz is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sherry Foster Klabbatz; two sons, Jeremy Pay (Bridgett) and Jason Pay (Tanya); his brother, Christopher Klabbatz (Strell); five grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Fazio.

Funeral Services for Mr. Klabbatz will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery on Raleigh-LaGrange Road in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Klabbatz will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

